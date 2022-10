Klok was placed on unconditional waivers by the Coyotes on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Klok inked a one-year, entry-level contract in the summer but failed to make the Coyotes out of training camp and was pointless in four games with AHL Tucson. He had five goals and 26 points with Niznekamsk Neftekhimik of the KHL last season and will head back to Europe should he clear waivers.