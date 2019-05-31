Lukas Sedlak: Joins KHL club
Sedlak agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Chelyabinsk Traktor (KHL) on Friday.
Sedlak spent much of the 2018-19 campaign watching from the press box as a healthy scratch for the Jackets. In total, the center saw action in just 47 contests, in which he secured four goals, two assists and 43 shots while averaging a mere 9:00 of ice time. The Czech's last appearance for Columbus came March 19 versus Calgary. Considering his lack of minutes, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the 25-year-old move overseas. The team will almost certainly issue Sedlak a qualifying offer this summer if only to retain his player rights should be ever want to return to the NHL.
