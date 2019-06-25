Lukas Sedlak: Rights retained by Columbus
Sedlak received a qualifying offer from Columbus ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Sedlak has already inked a two-year contract to play in the KHL, but this move allows the Blue Jackets to retain his rights should Sedlak one day return to North American hockey.
