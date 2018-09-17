MacKenze Stewart: Attending Wings' camp
Stewart earned an invite to Detroit's training camp, TSN reports.
Stewarty spent the bulk of the 20117-18 campaign with ECHL Kalamazoo, for which he tallied 12 points in 56 outings. Selected by the Canucks in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft, the blueliner was never given an entry-level deal -- something he will hope to earn during training camp.
