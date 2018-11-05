MacKenze Stewart: Retires from professional hockey
Stewart ended his professional career and retired with ECHL Toledo.
Stewart was in training camp with the Red Wings, but found himself bounced all the way down to the ECHL ranks and appears to have decide to hang up his skates. The winger played in 134 ECHL games in which he tallied just 26 points and only earned promotion to the AHL for 10 contests in which he was held off the scoresheet.
