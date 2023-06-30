Blackwood will become an unrestricted free agent after not being qualified by the Sharks on Friday, but the two sides are working on an extension, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The Sharks are hoping to keep Blackwood on a longer deal before free agency opens up Saturday. His signing rights were acquired from the Devils on Tuesday in exchange for a late-round pick. He'll likely enter training camp as the No. 1 netminder in San Jose if a contract gets signed.