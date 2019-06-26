Erkamps wasn't on the receiving end of a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Erkamps may not be with the organization any longer, but he will remain on the periphery, as the defenseman already signed a minor-league deal with the Baby Pens. Considering he failed to score a goal in 24 AHL contest last year, the 24-year-old should be considered a long shot to earn another NHL contract any time soon.