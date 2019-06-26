Macoy Erkamps: Not among qualifying offers
Erkamps wasn't on the receiving end of a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Erkamps may not be with the organization any longer, but he will remain on the periphery, as the defenseman already signed a minor-league deal with the Baby Pens. Considering he failed to score a goal in 24 AHL contest last year, the 24-year-old should be considered a long shot to earn another NHL contract any time soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...