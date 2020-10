Bowey did not receive a qualifying off from the Red Wings and will be a UFA on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Bowey's inclusion among the non-tendered players was a bit of a surprise, as he averaged a respectable 17:54 per game and posted 17 points in 53 contests last season. It's possible the Red Wings will try to negotiate a different contract with the blueliner prior to free agency opening up on Friday. The 25-year-old was a second-round pick by the Capitals in 2013.