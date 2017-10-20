Malte Stromwall: Waived by New York
The Rangers placed Stromwall on unconditional waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
The Swedish forward inked a two-year deal with New York ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but he only managed to tally six points in 44 games with AHL Hartford last season, and was relegated to the ECHL this year. Now that his contract with the Rangers has been terminated, he'll likely head back overseas to continue his career.
