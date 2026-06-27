Mammoth's Adam Valentini: Final pick of Round 3

Valentini was the 96th overall pick by Utah in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A native of Toronto, Valentini has been on the map as a potential top draft prospect for multiple years. He arrived at the University of Michigan this past season and was an immediate contributor for the Wolverines, posting 27 points in 40 games. Valentini has speed, a decent amount of skill, and has consistently displayed the ability to defend, a very positive sign for such a young player. The lack of size (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) is a concern, but Valentini is hard to knock off the puck and he battles. He has the look of a well-rounded future middle-six contributor who is probably looking at three years in college.