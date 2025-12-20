Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Back from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerfoot (abdomen) was activated from injured reserve Friday.
Kerfoot is clear to be in the lineup versus the Devils on Friday. He'll likely take on a bottom-six role moving forward, though he may not be in the lineup every game.
