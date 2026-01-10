Kerfoot (upper body) won't finish Friday's game versus the Blues.

Kerfoot sustained the injury during the first period, and it'll keep him out of the rest of the contest. The 31-year-old forward can be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup versus the Blue Jackets. If Kerfoot can't play, Kailer Yamamoto or Liam O'Brien would be candidates to enter the lineup.