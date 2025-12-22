Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Nets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerfoot scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
This was Kerfoot's second game back from an abdominal injury that cost him the first 36 contests of the season. The 31-year-old has slotted back into a bottom-six role, though he'll likely move around the lineup as necessary as one of the Mammoth's most versatile forwards. His 28-point output from 81 outings last season constituted a down year, but he may still struggle to match that total considering all the time he's missed in 2025-26.
