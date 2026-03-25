Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kerfoot had gone eight games without a goal, though he had three assists in that span. The 31-year-old forward is playing in the bottom six, which makes it tough for him to be a regular contributor on offense. For the season, he's earned seven points, 19 shots on net, 21 hits, 18 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 24 appearances.