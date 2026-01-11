Kerfoot (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Kerfoot appeared in the Mammoth's last nine games, recording a goal, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and three hits while averaging 10:20 of ice time. However, he exited Friday's game against the Blues due to an upper-body injury and will be forced to miss at least a week after landing on injured reserve. Kevin Rooney was called up by Utah in a corresponding move to provide additional depth in Kerfoot's absence.