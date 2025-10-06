Kerfoot (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Kerfoot missed training camp due to the injury, and he will begin the 2025-26 campaign on the shelf. It remains unclear how long he will be out of commission, but he has been week-to-week since the start of camp. Kerfoot had 11 goals, 28 points, 101 shots on net and 67 blocked shots across 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.