Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Undergoes core muscle surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kerfoot (lower body/abdomen) underwent a core muscle surgery Friday and will miss 8-10 weeks.
Kerfoot was already recovering from a lower-body injury, and it's unclear if the surgery is related to that issue or a separate situation. In any case, the versatile forward is now expected to miss nearly all of the first half of the season, with a return in mid-December at the earliest. Once healthy, Kerfoot may struggle to get into the Mammoth's lineup regularly.
