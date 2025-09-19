Mammoth's Alex Kerfoot: Week-to-week with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mammoth announced Friday that Kerfoot is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.
Kerfoot has missed just one regular-season game across the past four years, but he's dealing with an injury during training camp that could threaten his availability for Opening Night against the Avalanche on Oct. 9. Across 81 regular-season appearances with Utah last year, he logged 11 goals, 17 assists, 67 blocked shots and 59 hits while averaging 15:15 of ice time. He'll likely continue to occupy a bottom-six role when healthy this season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Picks three apples Monday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Nabs assist in return•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Stays warm with helper•
-
Hockey Club's Alex Kerfoot: Records three points Sunday•