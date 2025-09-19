The Mammoth announced Friday that Kerfoot is considered week-to-week due to a lower-body injury.

Kerfoot has missed just one regular-season game across the past four years, but he's dealing with an injury during training camp that could threaten his availability for Opening Night against the Avalanche on Oct. 9. Across 81 regular-season appearances with Utah last year, he logged 11 goals, 17 assists, 67 blocked shots and 59 hits while averaging 15:15 of ice time. He'll likely continue to occupy a bottom-six role when healthy this season.