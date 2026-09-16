Lee said Wednesday that he's excited to work with the Mammoth during the 2026-27 campaign.

Lee signed a three-year contract with the Mammoth in July after spending the first 14 seasons of his career with the Islanders. The 36-year-old praised the skill set and work ethic of his new teammates Wednesday and seems optimistic about his potential with the group for the upcoming season. Lee has appeared in at least 81 regular-season games in each of the last four years, most recently generating 19 goals, 23 assists, 91 hits, 44 PIM and 37 blocked shots while averaging 15:38 of ice time across 82 regular-season appearances last year.