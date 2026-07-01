Mammoth's Anders Lee: Three-year deal in Utah

Lee signed a three-year, $16.2 million contract with the Mammoth on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lee will officially suit up for a franchise other than the Islanders for the first time in 2026-27. He produced 19 goals, 23 assists, 199 shots on net, 91 hits, 44 PIM and 37 blocked shots over 82 regular-season games in what was his last year with the Islanders. Lee has topped the 40-point mark in in eight of his last 10 seasons, and he shot just 9.5 percent last year. He turns 36 years old Friday, but there's still reason to think he can be an effective middle-six winger who also provides ample leadership on a young Mammoth squad.