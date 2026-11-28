Lee scored two goals on four shots on net and added two PIM, one hit and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Predators.

The veteran winger beat Juuse Saros late in the second period and again late in the third, the second tying the game at 5-5. It's Lee's first multi-goal performance as a member of the Mammoth, and it snapped a 14-game goal drought for the former Islander. He's had a tough start to the season with his new club, and through 27 contests Lee has produced just five goals and 13 points, but he may be rounding into form -- seven of those points have come in the last 12 games.