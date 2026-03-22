Agozzino scored two goals in AHL Tucson's 4-3 win over Manitoba on Saturday.

Agozzino has nine points during his four-game streak. The veteran forward is up to 16 goals, 32 points and 96 shots on net over 44 appearances this season. Agozzino remains a reliable AHL veteran who can be called up in a pinch for fourth-line duties in the NHL if necessary.