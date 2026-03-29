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Agozzino scored twice in AHL Tucson's 4-2 win over Ontario on Saturday.

Agozzino continues to play well late in the season -- he has seven goals and six assists over his last seven contests. The veteran forward is up to 18 goals and 36 points over 47 appearances this season as a leader for the Roadrunners.

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