Thornton was placed on non-roster, injured reserve Monday due to an undisclosed injury.

Thornton's placement on the non-roster injured list is a formality; he was never going to make the Opening Night roster. Undrafted out of the OHL, the 22-year-old netminder played primarily in the ECHL last year, going 2-18-7 with a 4.35 GAA with the Allen Americans. Those numbers aren't going to earn Thornton a call-up anytime soon. He'll head back to the minors once cleared to play.