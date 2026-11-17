Duda (lower body) will not play in Monday's home clash against the Canucks.

Duda suffered his lower-body injury during Monday's morning skate and was considered a game-time decision before ultimately being rule out. The 22-year-old blueliner has appeared in six of Utah's last eight games in the absence of John Marino (upper body), posting seven shots on net, five hits and two blocks in that span. With Duda set to miss Monday's game, Nick DeSimone will likely slot into the Mammoth's third defensive pair.