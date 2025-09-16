Poganski signed a professional tryout agreement with Utah on Tuesday.

Poganski will have another shot to crack the Mammoth's roster after being unable to land a roster spot during the club's training camp last year. The right-shot winger posted 15 goals, 41 points and a plus-15 rating over 71 regular-season contests with AHL Tucson in 2024-25. The 2014 fourth-round selection hasn't appeared in the NHL since 2021-22 with Winnipeg.