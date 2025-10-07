Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayton (undisclosed) is day-to-day, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Tuesday.
Hayton sported a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice while subbing in during line rushes and power-play drills. He still has time to recover before Thursday's regular-season opener against the Avalanche. If he receives the green light to play, he will probably slot into a middle-six role. Hayton amassed 20 goals, 46 points and 155 shots on net across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
