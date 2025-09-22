Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayton (undisclosed) is day-to-day, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Monday.
Hayton will likely be brought along slowly during training camp to ensure he is 100 percent before Opening Night against Colorado on Oct. 9. He should be in the mix for a top-six role this campaign after collecting 20 goals and 46 points in 82 regular-season games last year.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Reaches 20-goal mark for first time•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Two PP points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Tickles twine in victory•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Gathers helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Notches assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Nets power-play goal•