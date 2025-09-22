default-cbs-image
Hayton (undisclosed) is day-to-day, per Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports on Monday.

Hayton will likely be brought along slowly during training camp to ensure he is 100 percent before Opening Night against Colorado on Oct. 9. He should be in the mix for a top-six role this campaign after collecting 20 goals and 46 points in 82 regular-season games last year.

