Hayton scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Hayton was 0-for-November prior to this contest, going 12 games without a point and posting a minus-6 rating in that span. The center broke the drought with Utah's first goal, getting on the board at 9:43 of the second period. For the season, Hayton has three goals, five points, 33 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. The 25-year-old's offense has been far too inconsistent to be trusted in fantasy, especially when he's adding so little in the non-scoring categories.