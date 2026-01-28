Hayton scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Hayton's empty-netter with 56 seconds left ended up being valuable insurance, as Carter Verhaeghe scored after that. This was Hayton's first game-winning tally this season after seven of his 20 goals last year secured victories for Utah. Hayton has five points over his last seven outings, but he's at just seven goals, 17 points, 86 shots, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 48 appearances in 2025-26.