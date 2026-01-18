Hayton scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Hayton ended a month-long goal drought, a span in which he still chipped in six assists and a plus-7 rating over 13 games. The 25-year-old has mostly played in a middle-six role lately, as he hasn't been consistent enough to bump Nick Schmaltz from the top-line center job. Hayton is now at five goals, 14 points, 71 shots on net, 32 PIM, 22 blocked shots, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating across 44 outings.