Hayton (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Chicago, per Catherine Bogart of Utah's official site.

If Hayton returns to action after missing the first two games of the season, Andrew Agozzino will be a healthy scratch. The 25-year-old Hayton had 20 goals, 46 points and 155 shots on net over 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Once he's healthy, he will probably play on the top line and see action on the second power-play unit.