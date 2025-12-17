Hayton scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Hayton's tally opened the scoring at 8:34 of the first period, but it was all the Mammoth could muster against Jeremy Swayman. The 25-year-old has two points over his last two games after going six contests without one and getting scratched twice in that span. The center has struggled this year despite regularly seeing top-six minutes, earning seven points, 50 shots on net, 20 PIM, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances.