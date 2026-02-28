Hayton scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Hayton ended a five-game goal drought with his tally at 1:19 of the third period. He had points in six of the Mammoth's seven contests before the Olympic break before being held scoreless when play resumed Wednesday versus the Avalanche. The 25-year-old is up to eight goals, 22 points (six on the power play), 102 shots on net, 25 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 54 appearances this season.