Hayton (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Colorado, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.

Hayton will miss Opening Night, and the Mammoth will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Hayton had the best offensive year in his NHL career in 2024-25, tallying 20 goals for the first time while adding 26 assists in 82 regular-season games. He could return as early as Saturday when Utah travels to Nashville.