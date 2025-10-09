Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayton (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Colorado, Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports reports.
Hayton will miss Opening Night, and the Mammoth will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Hayton had the best offensive year in his NHL career in 2024-25, tallying 20 goals for the first time while adding 26 assists in 82 regular-season games. He could return as early as Saturday when Utah travels to Nashville.
More News
-
Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Considered day-to-day•
-
Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Feeling better•
-
Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Considered day-to-day•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Reaches 20-goal mark for first time•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Two PP points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Barrett Hayton: Tickles twine in victory•