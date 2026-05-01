Mammoth's Barrett Hayton: Officially deemed game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayton (upper body) was classified as a game-time decision ahead of Game 6 versus Vegas on Friday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
According to Bagley, the 25-year-old Hayton is managing pain from his upper-body injury, so fantasy managers may want to expect him to carry a game-time call designation before the next several contests. In his first postseason appearance in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Ontario native didn't get his name on the scoresheet while registering two shots, one block and a minus-1 rating in 12:49 of ice time.
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