Hayton (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Nashville.

It will be Hayton's second straight absence to begin the 2025-26 campaign. He had 20 goals and 46 points in 82 outings with Utah last year. The Mammoth are utilizing 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game, but perhaps that will change once Hayton is available. Olli Maatta is serving as the seventh blueliner Saturday.