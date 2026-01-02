Hayton registered two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Islanders.

Hayton was one of six Mammoth skaters to earn multiple points. He set up Dylan Guenther's first two goals of the game. This was Hayton's first multi-point effort all season, and it could spark his offense in the second half. The center has four goals, seven helpers, 60 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances in a middle-six role. He's shooting just 6.7 percent thus far -- a little positive regression should be in order, though he could also do better than 1.67 shots per game, as he's often been closer to two per contest in recent years.