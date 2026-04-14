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Hayton (upper body) remains week-to-week despite participating in Tuesday's morning skate, Brogan Houston of the Deseret News reports.

Hayton sported a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's session. He appears poised to miss Utah's final two games of the regular season. A return for the beginning of the playoffs also seems unlikely. Hayton hasn't played since March 24 against Edmonton.

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