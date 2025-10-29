Hayton scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hayton had gone six games without a goal, adding two assists in that span. The 25-year-old's tally briefly gave the Mammoth a 3-2 lead, but the Oilers scored the last four goals of the game. Hayton is at four points, 10 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across nine appearances in a top-six role. He'll need to produce offense at a higher rate to get on the radar in most fantasy formats, as he offers little in the way of non-scoring production.