Hayton (undisclosed) was serving as a healthy scratch against Anaheim on Wednesday, per NHL.com.

The reason for Hayton's absence wasn't immediately clear prior to puck drop, but it seems the 25-year-old center was perfectly healthy and being held out as a healthy scratch. Considering the Mammoth came away with a 7-0 victory over the Ducks, Hayton could face an uphill battle getting back into the lineup versus Vancouver on Friday.