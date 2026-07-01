Hayton (upper body) agreed to terms on an offer sheet from the Devils for a one-year, $4.775 million contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Wednesday.

The Mammoth have seven days to match the offer or accept a second-round pick as compensation. The 26-year-old Hayton is coming off a down year in which he had 10 goals, 15 assists, 119 shots on net, 54 PIM, 34 hits and 29 blocked shots over 67 regular-season games. He was out of the lineup for the last 10 regular-season contests and five of the Mammoth's six playoff games due to his upper-body issue. If Utah matches, Hayton is still looking at a reduced role in 2026-27, as the Mammtoh acquired Vincent Trocheck and Anders Lee on Wednesday with the expectation that they'll fill top-six roles.