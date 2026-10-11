Hayton distributed two assists, recorded a plus-2 rating and posted three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

Hayton played the primary pass on the tallies put away by Kailer Yamamoto and John Marino. The 26-year-old Hayton has played a nice secondary role from the team's third line to begin 2026-27, where he's compiled four assists, a plus-3 rating, 11 shots on net and four blocked shots across six games. He's currently on a three-game point streak, making him a decent streaming option in deep fantasy leagues for as long as he's playing an important role offensively.