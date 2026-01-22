Hayton scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hayton has tallied in consecutive contests after going 13 games without a goal. The 25-year-old center is still in a top-six role with power-play time, which should allow him to get his offense back on track. For the season, he's earned 15 points (four on the power play), 73 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 45 appearances.