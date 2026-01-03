McCartney scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Tucson's 5-2 win over Calgary on Friday.

McCartney is on a heater with seven goals and 10 assists over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old forward is up to 13 goals and 19 assists through 30 contests this season. He's one point shy of his total from 63 regular-season contests last year and three away from matching his career high from 2021-22. McCartney hasn't seen NHL action since that career-best year, but he could be in the mix for a call-up if the Mammoth need forward reinforcements.