Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Joins big club during Olympic break
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCartney was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
McCartney and several other players were summoned from the Roadrunners to help fill the void in practices during the Olympic break. The 24-year-old has excelled in the minors this season, delivering 21 goals, 46 points and a plus-7 rating across 47 outings.
