Mammoth's Ben McCartney: Two goals for Roadrunners
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCartney scored twice in AHL Tucson's 7-3 win over Calgary on Friday.
McCartney has been excellent this season, and he earned his first 20-goal campaign at the AHL level with this effort. He's now at 43 points, 110 shots on net and 64 PIM over 44 appearances. Should he get a look with the Mammoth, he'd likely add some toughness in a bottom-six role.
