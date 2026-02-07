McCartney scored twice in AHL Tucson's 7-3 win over Calgary on Friday.

McCartney has been excellent this season, and he earned his first 20-goal campaign at the AHL level with this effort. He's now at 43 points, 110 shots on net and 64 PIM over 44 appearances. Should he get a look with the Mammoth, he'd likely add some toughness in a bottom-six role.