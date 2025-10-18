Tanev notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Tanev's first point in five games with the Mammoth. The 33-year-old winger has opened the season as a regular on the fourth line, providing his trademark defensive work and physicality. He's collected six shots on net, 25 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating so far this season and looks to be a regular in the lineup.