Tanev logged an assist, two shots on goal, seven hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Tanev helped out on Daniil But's goal in the third period. This was just Tanev's second game since he spent 10 contests in the press box as a healthy scratch amid a lengthy slump. He had gone 25 contests without a point prior to Wednesday. The fourth-line winger has a mere two assists with 22 shots on net, 86 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 31 appearances in his first year with the Mammoth.