Tanev signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with Utah on Tuesday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

The Mammoth have a plethora of skill in the top six, so it's not surprising they wanted to add more grit to the bottom half of the lineup in the form of Tanev. The 33-year-old winger recorded 10 goals, 22 points, 168 hits, 105 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 79 regular-season outings with Seattle and Winnipeg this past season.